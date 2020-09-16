Captrust Financial Advisors Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,649,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

