Captrust Financial Advisors Has $959,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after buying an additional 228,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after buying an additional 95,831 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $199,782,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

NYSE A opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

