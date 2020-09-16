Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

SPSC opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

