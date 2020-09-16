Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.02 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $41,054,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 92.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 737,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,100,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 137.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after buying an additional 296,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

