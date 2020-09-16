Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

