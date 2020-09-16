Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 93,139.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673,791 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,258,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,162,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 276,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

