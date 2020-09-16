Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of TowneBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $29.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

