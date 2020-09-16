Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 31,314 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,039,000 after buying an additional 100,921 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 594,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 66,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

