Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 105 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $403.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.87 and its 200 day moving average is $374.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

