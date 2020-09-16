Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 649 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 650,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

