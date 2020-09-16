Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy Sells 2,292 Shares

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CPRI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 37,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,946. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
