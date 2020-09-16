Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy Sells 2,292 Shares

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 37,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,946. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Capri by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.