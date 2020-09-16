Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Phreesia’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32).

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

NYSE PHR opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,321 shares of company stock worth $2,478,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after purchasing an additional 964,055 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 636,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 627,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

