Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 12%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 209,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 99,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

