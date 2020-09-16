Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week High at $303.33

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $303.33 and last traded at $302.97, with a volume of 2181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.