Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $303.33

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $303.33 and last traded at $302.97, with a volume of 2181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.