Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $309.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.52.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $307.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $312.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.