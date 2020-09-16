Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $307.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

