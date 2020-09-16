Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,417 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Amdocs worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $924,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

DOX opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

