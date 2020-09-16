Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 181,342 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,342 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,037,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,329,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,042,500 shares of company stock worth $494,316,125. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

