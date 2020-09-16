Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of PRA Health Sciences worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $624,790.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

