Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 5,686 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 108.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $199.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

