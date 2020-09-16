Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.27 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in NVR by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,020.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,036.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3,353.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

