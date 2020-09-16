Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after acquiring an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 655,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,242.95 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,202.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,081.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,247.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

