Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Axon Enterprise worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 420,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAXN stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

