Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

