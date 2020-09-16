Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Regal Beloit worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 16.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 20.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Regal Beloit by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

