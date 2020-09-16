Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in News by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in News by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in News by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

