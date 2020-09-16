Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 60,400 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Cameco worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 264.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 335.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cameco by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

