Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,820 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $335.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.71 and its 200-day moving average is $248.15. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $339.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

