Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $623,917,000 after buying an additional 13,460,160 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after buying an additional 3,236,164 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 38.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,923,000 after buying an additional 2,015,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,624 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.