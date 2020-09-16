Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $117.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,763 shares of company stock worth $37,981,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,068.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.