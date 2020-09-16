Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WHD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cactus from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Cactus from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.92.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 2,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,119. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cactus by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.