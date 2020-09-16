Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caci International were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Caci International by 43.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caci International by 20.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Caci International by 0.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 50,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Caci International alerts:

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caci International stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.76. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Caci International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.57.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.