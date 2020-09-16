Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn Sells 4,991 Shares

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Caci International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

