C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.68

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $104.78, with a volume of 6708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,937 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11,322.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 877,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 870,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

