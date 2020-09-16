C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after acquiring an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

