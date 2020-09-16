Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 189,651 Shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 189,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,126.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.54. Merus NV has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 243.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus NV will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Merus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.