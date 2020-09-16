Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $212.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.70. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

