Brokers Issue Forecasts for Slack’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slack in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Slack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Slack’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Slack stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $99,870.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,117.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,495.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824,702 shares of company stock worth $59,882,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack by 88.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Slack by 78.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Slack by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

