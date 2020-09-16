Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $133.04

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,405. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

