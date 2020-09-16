Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target at $100.83

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,579. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -153.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.