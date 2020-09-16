Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.