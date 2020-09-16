Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
MNRL stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
