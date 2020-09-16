Brickell Biotech (BBI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is one of 156 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brickell Biotech to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Brickell Biotech Competitors -3,860.46% -95.08% -41.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech Competitors 1493 4524 9000 405 2.54

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 579.94%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million -$23.88 million -0.16 Brickell Biotech Competitors $693.87 million $123.86 million -4.47

Brickell Biotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brickell Biotech competitors beat Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

