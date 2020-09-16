Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.69 ($63.16).

Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $€55.08 ($64.80) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 269,069 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.33. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

