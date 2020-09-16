Bread Price Reaches $0.0906 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Bread has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $186,522.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bread has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

