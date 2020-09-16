BP (LON:BP) Given “Sell” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.53. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

