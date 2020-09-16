Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $62.64 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $62.64 or 0.00573236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $596,792.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,425 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.