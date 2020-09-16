Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an under review rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.75 ($0.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (15.13) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

