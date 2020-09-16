BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Stock analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLS. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
NASDAQ GTLS opened at $70.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
