BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Stock analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLS. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $70.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

