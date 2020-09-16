Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) versus Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Head to Head Review

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blueprint Medicines and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines 0 2 11 0 2.85 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 3 0 2.50

Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines $66.51 million 60.66 -$347.69 million ($7.27) -10.04 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.54

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blueprint Medicines and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines -525.44% -70.39% -49.74% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -124.50% -68.96%

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, an orally available and potent inhibitor that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, an inhibitor targeting the kinase ALK2 for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a rare genetic disease caused by mutations in the ALK2 gene, ACVR1. The company has collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases. It also plans to initiate a Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease and the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

